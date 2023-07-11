1-31-22 Bozeman Trail1.jpg
Buy Now

Darrell Kelley and Bob Wilson discuss firearms at Fort Phil Kearny Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The fort is one of the historic sites along the Bozeman Trail that could benefit from a National Historic Trail designation.

 Stephen Dow | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State Archives hosts a collaborative Wyoming State Parks speaker series event, "The Bozeman Trail and Fort Phil Kearny: Past, Current, and Future Journeys," with a presentation and Q&A session led by historian Dave McKee and Trey Wolfblack on Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m. in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.

This will be a live, in-person event with an option for participating virtually. For those not able to attend in-person, registration to attend the event online is through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/wyoming-state-archives-49902991693. This free public event is part of the Archives’ monthly second Thursdays evening speaker series.

Recommended for you