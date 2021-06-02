CHEYENNE — Each year, the Wyoming State Bar seeks nominations for Pro Bono Awards. These awards recognize dedicated members of the legal profession who are committed to providing legal services to the poor in Wyoming.
The Wyoming State Bar seeks nominations of deserving individuals, groups and entities that perform exceptional work in the field of legal services to the poor.
These awards will be presented at the Wyoming State Bar Annual Meeting and Judicial Conference in Cheyenne in September.
Award nomination forms and supporting materials must be received by July 30 at 5 p.m. Nomination packets may be sent by mail to Wyoming State Bar, P.O. Box 109, Cheyenne, WY 82003, or by email to Cathy Duncil at cduncil@wyomingbar.org.
Each attorney nominee must be a member in good standing with the Wyoming State Bar.
Additional materials such as news stories, magazine articles or other appropriate commentaries may be included with a nomination. However, please limit each nomination to 10 pages, including supporting materials and the Award Nomination Form, which can be accessed at wyomingbar.org/for-lawyers/pro-bono/pro-bono-award-winners.
Questions should be directed to Cathy Duncil, Wyoming state pro bono coordinator, at 307-432-2105 or via email at cduncil@wyomingbar.org.