SHERIDAN — As students across Wyoming prepare to graduate high school in coming weeks, the Wyoming State Board of Education is soliciting input from education stakeholders — including parents, educators, business owners and community members in Sheridan — to determine whether initial recommendations for the Wyoming Profile of a Graduate are appropriate.
SBE’s efforts to create a profile of a Wyoming graduate began more than a year ago, after the board was tasked with writing graduation requirements for Wyoming schools, said SBE Coordinator Diana Clapp. Faced with the daunting task, Clapp said SBE decided to take a step back. Wyoming’s education standards had grown unruly from years of statutory additions and alterations, Clapp said, likening them to the overgrown and unstable Cadillac in Johnny Cash’s “One Piece at a Time.”
“[It’s] time to pause and ask, ‘How are all these pieces fitting?’” Clapp said.
In response, SBE decided to create the profile as a guiding vision for what skills graduates of Wyoming high schools should possess. The profile was intended to address an important question, Clapp said: What do families, schools and communities desire for their young people?
“This isn’t about directives to our schools,” Clapp explained. “It’s about our children and our youth.”
A well-developed profile, said SBE Chair and Sheridan Junior High School Principal Ryan Fuhrman, will offer Wyoming communities a tool for improving educational opportunities in- and outside the classroom and ensuring students are ready for life after high school.
After receiving input from more than 800 community stakeholders about what community members hoped for graduates, SBE completed Phase 1 of the profile of a graduate and released a report of its findings.
Divided into different sections of learning, the profile includes academic, career, community and life goals for Wyoming graduates. In addition to foundational understandings of various school subjects, the draft profile indicates graduates of Wyoming high schools should develop strong critical thinking abilities; workplace readiness and professionalism; civic-mindedness and volunteerism; and basic skills to maintain physical, mental and financial health.
Now, Clapp said SBE is returning to stakeholders to determine whether the draft profile accurately reflects the advice and needs of communities throughout Wyoming.
“The willingness of K-12 educational organizations, the business community, post-secondary and parents to engage in the first round of listening sessions was invaluable. Now, in the Phase II round of vetting sessions, we want to ensure that we capture their vision for a high school graduate in the draft profile,” Fuhrman said.
About 25 Sheridan residents, including educators, business owners and parents, gathered at the Sheridan County School District 2 Central Office to discuss the profile. Commenters determined what components of the profile best served high school students, what organizations exist in Sheridan that teach youth skills listed in the profile and what additions to the profile might be necessary. Sheridanites wrote questions and components missing from the profile on sticky notes for SBE’s review.
In addition to the Sheridan session, SBE hosted discussion sessions in Douglas, Lovell, Riverton, Lander and Jackson last week, bringing together local government, businesspeople, juvenile justice representatives, colleges, tribal officials and high school students to discuss the profile, Clapp said. Throughout the next few weeks, SBE is organizing online discussion sessions about the graduate profile and how it may be altered to better represent Wyoming communities.
During these sessions, Clapp said Wyomingites will be able to agree with — or dissent from — the profile’s vision for local graduates.
“There’s an opportunity for folks to say, ‘Well, you know what, it might not be on this profile, but our community really values this,’” Clapp said.
Despite being the SBE chair, Fuhrman said he attended the Sheridan session primarily as a father to three students in Sheridan County Public Schools, approaching the discussion by considering what he hopes his own children will know by the time they graduate high school.
The ideas will also guide SBE’s determination of new standards for high school seniors, Fuhrman said. The board anticipates finalizing the Wyoming Profile of a Graduate this summer and begin the process of revising graduation standards — based on the profile — in fall 2022.
“We, as the state board, want to make sure that our work and decisions align with the ideals of our state,” Fuhrman said.