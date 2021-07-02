SHERIDAN — Tickets for entry and all events for the Wyoming State Fair went on sale Thursday, including grandstand entertainment as well as carnival wristbands and admission. Tickets can be purchased online at wystatefair.com.
“We're thrilled to welcome back fair-goers to the 109th Wyoming State Fair,” Wyoming State Fair Manager Courtny Conkle said. “Last year was a bit different to say the least, and while we still held our annual event, we are excited about the enthusiasm our residents and visitors have this summer to get out and enjoy activities.”
The Ford Grandstand Arena will house the main performance stage and will feature a concert from headliner Walker Hayes on August 20 in addition to a variety of other family-friendly events and fan favorites, including the State Championship Ranch Rodeo on August 17, PRCA steer roping and rodeo on August 18 and 19, PRCA Slack and WPRA breakaway slack on August 19, and the demolition derby on August 21.
Other musical performances throughout the week include Pierce Avenue, Chad Bushnell, The Rock Bottom Boys and Caitlyn Ochsner. Non-musical entertainment will include strolling acts, motorbike stunts, magic shows, sword-swallowing, shopping and a cornhole tournament.
Livestock shows and exhibits will play a crucial part in the weeks activities. The competitions promote the importance of agriculture in Wyoming, as well as acknowledge the hard work and perseverance of youth and other exhibitors that raise, care for and present animals, products, art and other items for judging at this annual event.
The Wyoming State Fair plays host to dozens of vendors who all bring products to the Fair for attendees to browse and buy. The Wyoming Shopping Plaza is a recent addition and acts as a showcase of only the best in locally manufactured goods.
All live music and entertainment are free with admission — $8 per adult and $3 per children 12 years old and younger — and grandstand events are $20.