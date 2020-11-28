CHEYENNE — The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office received $350,000 in grant funding from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program through the National Park Service.
The objective of this grant program is to support the rehabilitation of historic buildings on rural historic main streets and/or commercial districts in Wyoming.
Grant funds may be used for restoration and preservation projects to historic buildings, including but not limited to, repairing roofs, stabilizing foundations, rehabilitating windows, upgrading necessary infrastructure, ADA accessibility and restoring building interiors. Preference will be given to projects which have not been awarded any form of federal grant funding in the past.
For Wyoming properties to qualify, the property must be a commercial or mixed use property; and listed or eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. If the property is not listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the property owner must agree to do so by the completion of the project.
Grant funding will be targeted to communities which have a Historic Preservation Board certified by the State Historic Preservation Office or involved in the Wyoming Main Street program. The community must be less than 50,000 in population according to the US Census Bureau.
Applications for funding may be submitted from private, educational, tribal governments and nonprofit entities located in these Wyoming rural areas:
Qualifying Wyoming Main Street communities include:
Certified:
Evanston
Gillette
Green River
Laramie
Rawlins
Rock Springs
Sheridan
Affiliate:
Douglas
Platte County
Sundance
Thermopolis
Aspiring:
Afton
Goshen County
Cokeville
Qualifying Wyoming CLG Communities include:
Albany County
City of Douglas
City of Evanston
Fremont County
City of Gillette
Town of Glenrock
City of Green River
City of Kemmerer
Town of Meeteetse
Natrona County (not including city of Casper)
Park County
City of Rock Springs
Sheridan County
Sublette County
Teton County
Washakie County
Weston County
Town of Wheatland