Today

Generally sunny. High 53F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Windy with on and off snow showers early. Then peeks of sunshine later. High 38F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.