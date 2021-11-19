SHERIDAN — Need financial aid to help complete your history project? The Wyoming State Historical Society, a nonprofit membership driven educational organization, offers cash grants to people involved in research activities based on various aspects of the state’s history.
The grants, ranging from $100 up to $1,500 are awarded based on applications submitted to the Society’s Lola Homsher Endowment Fund Committee. The deadline is Feb. 28, 2022, with applicants notified of the results in the spring. All applications must be submitted electronically via wyshs.org.
Committee chair Vickie Zimmer said work done by amateur and professional historians through these grants supports the organization’s mission to make Wyoming’s past accessible to present and future generations.
“Providing funds for travel and for research-related costs such as scanning can make all the difference in completing a project,” Zimmer said. “Creating opportunities for original research is a mainstay of the Homsher Grant program.”
Grant monies are drawn from a fund established by the late Lola Homsher, a noted historian and state archivist. One of Homsher’s most significant contributions to preserve Wyoming history came when she spearheaded establishing the Wyoming State Historical Society in 1953. After her retirement Homsher made a major donation to the Society that has been used as an endowment to help fund programs.
The committee reviews all proposals and makes awards after the selection process has been completed, usually in spring. Preference is given to proposals that promise original research on topics related to Wyoming history. Wyoming residents are also given preference, but all applications are welcome. Proposals must include a statement of purpose, an explanation of the project, the value to Wyoming history and a description of how the public will benefit from the research.
Last year’s recipients used funds to enhance their research on topics the included oral history research about United Flight 409 that crashed in the Medicine Bow Mountains in 1955 to a project that provided a fresh take on Wyoming’s suffrage story, just to give an example.
Applications and rules can be obtained by visitingwyshs.org and selecting “Programs” and then “Lola Homsher Research Grant Program.”
If you do not have access to the web, those interested in the program can also contact the Wyoming State Historical Society at 307-322-3014 or linda@wyshs.org to receive a copy of the application. Electronic proposals are due Feb. 28, 2022. All recipients must provide an interim report and a final report about their projects.