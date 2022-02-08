Today

Partly cloudy and windy. High near 50F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 52F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.