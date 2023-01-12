1-12-23 PEOPLE first day hikes trail end state historic siteweb.jpg
Sheridanites travel to Trail End State Historic Site for the entity's First Day Hike Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The site had a total of 42 hikers participate.

 Courtesy photo

SHERIDAN — Despite cold temperatures and snowfall throughout most of the state on New Year’s Day, 370 adventurous recreationalists braved the winter weather conditions to ring in the New Year at Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites’ First Day Hikes. 

For the 12th consecutive year, Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites hosted First Day Hikes which is part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outside and to promote the overall mental and physical health benefits of recreating in America’s great outdoors.

