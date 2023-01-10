KendrickMansionStock002.jpg
The morning light of fall illuminates the Kendrick Mansion.

 Austin Akers | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites’ annual visitation numbers for 2022 indicate high visitor use is here to stay with nearly 5.2 million visitors across all parks and historic sites.

In recent years, Wyoming’s outdoors have seen unprecedented visitation throughout the state and those high numbers have continued through 2022.

