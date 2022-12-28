1st day hike 2020 bweb.jpg

A large crowd comes out to the Trail End State Historic Site to celebrate the first day of the new year in 2020 with a First Day Hike. First Day Hikes happen throughout the state of Wyoming, with two happening in Sheridan. The other is hosted at Fort Phil Kearny near Story.

 Courtesy photo | Sharie Shada

SHERIDAN — Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails will host its 12th year of First Day Hikes Jan. 1, 2023, at various locations throughout the state.

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. On New Year’s Day, people of all ages can kick off the New Year out of doors with access to hundreds of free guided hikes organized in all 50 states.

