SHERIDAN — Wyoming Stock Growers Association and the Young Producers Assembly will host an educational event, "Profitable Ranching with Burke Teichert," March 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza in Sheridan.
Teichert was born and raised on a family ranch in western Wyoming and earned a bachelor's in ag business from Brigham Young University and master's in ag economics from University of Wyoming. His work history includes serving as a university faculty member, cattle reproduction specialist and manager of seven cattle ranchers for Deseret Land and Cattle.
In retirement, Teichert is a consultant and speaker, passing on his expertise in organizing ranches to be very cost-effective and efficient, with minimal labor requirements. His column on strategic planning for the ranch appeared monthly in BEEF magazine.
The goal of this educational session is to provide the tools necessary for both experienced and younger generations in the agriculture industry to positively impact change for the better — be it on their own operation, in local and regional issues or on a national level of policy.
Registration for this event is $50. This fee includes lunch. This event is open to the public and WSGA/YPA highly encourage any ranchers or students in this area to attend.
Those interested in attending may register online at wysga.org or by calling 307-638-3942.