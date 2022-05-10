SHERIDAN — “Hollywood, Nebraska,” a play set on the Wyoming border and first fully staged by Wyoming Theater Festival in 2017, receives a wider life starting in the 2022-23 theater season.
The homespun comedy about two actresses returning to their dying hometown in fictional Hatcher, Nebraska, will play at least three regional theaters in the coming year. Lamb Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, Oak Ridge Playhouse in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Wetumpka Depot Players in Montgomery, Alabama, will present separate productions of the six-character play by Kenneth Jones.
Jones was in residence in Sheridan in late summer 2017, when the now-defunct Wyoming Theater Festival presented a “workshop production” of the comedy about small towns, big dreams and the ache of coming home. Six performances of the play were produced in the 83-seat Mars theater in the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. The sets and costumes were modest, owing to the small budget and the festival’s mission to focus on the writing and acting. Scott Alan Evans directed a cast of New York and Chicago actors.
Following three seasons of presenting new works in progress, the Wyoming Theater Festival folded in early 2018 due to lack of sustained financing.
“I remain incredibly grateful to festival artistic director DannyLee Hodnett for having faith in my script and inviting me out Sheridan to work on it with a brilliant group of artists,” said “Hollywood, Nebraska” playwright Kenneth Jones. “I did a ton of rewrites on the play while in Sheridan, where audiences were so generous — laughing, crying and cheering my play about people they recognized: the kind, creative, complicated people who live in small towns all over America.”
While working on plays in Sheridan, Wyoming Theater Festival artists were guests of local residents. Jones was hosted by Everett and Marla Mohatt.
“They were wonderful, generous people who took me to the rodeo, told jokes, and shared family stories with this fish-out-of-water New Yorker in Wyoming,” Jones said. “It was one of the best creative experiences of my life.”
“Hollywood, Nebraska” is available for licensing from the author so that other stock, amateur and professional theaters may produce it.