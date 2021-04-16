RANCHESTER — Seven Wyoming high school and college students earned scholarship dollars through the Wyoming Trucking Association's scholarship program for the 2021-2022 school year, including one Ranchester student.
Justin Conklin of Ranchester earned the association's Sharon D. Nichols Memorial Scholarship for $7,000 total. Conklin plans to attend Sheridan College and major in diesel mechanics.
Other Wyoming students earning scholarships were from Ten Sleep, Rock Springs, Dubois and three from Casper.