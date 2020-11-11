SHERIDAN — Less than half of all veterans in the United States used any service-related benefits, which range from health care to education to memorial benefits. Experts say, though, that those benefits are earned and should be used.
“Really, the vision for the Veterans Commission is to ensure that every veteran receives all of their benefits,” said Tim Sheppard, the executive director of the Wyoming Veterans Commission. “That is a difficult thing to achieve, but so important.”
The Wyoming Veterans Commission was founded in 1981 for the purpose of receiving federal funding to establish the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville.
Since then, it has grown to include 12 governor-appointed commissioners who serve for staggered terms from the various Wyoming Judicial Districts to develop, enhance and promote programs, services and benefits for Wyoming veterans and their families. This is done through outreach, education, communication and legislation.
According to a report by the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics completed in May 2020, only 49%, or 9.8 out of 20.0 million, of all United States veterans used at least one VA benefit or service in fiscal year 2017. While that represents less than half the eligible veterans in the nation, it reflected an increase of almost 11 percentage points since 2008. Of the 9.8 million users, 45% used multiple benefits which was up from 33% in 2008.
“One of the areas that we focus on, and one that can be the greatest value to the veterans, are their VA benefits,” Sheppard said. “We help them file their claims and appeals and work with them through the convoluted process.”
While the Department of Veterans Affairs had a budget of $180 billion in fiscal year 2017, accessing individual benefits for any single veteran can be a challenge. There are roadblocks in the system, Sheppard said, and if claims are filed incorrectly they can be denied.
“It is a really, really complex system. If there were one thing that I would love to see changed, it would be to simplify that process,” Sheppard said. “It seems extraordinarily complex.”
Sheppard began his service shortly after the Vietnam War as a mechanic, and experienced health impacts firsthand.
“It was determined that while I was a helicopter mechanic, that affected my hearing, so that is connected to service,” he said. “But I did not file my own claim. I did it through a Veterans Service Office. It was too onerous. I looked at it and said I should be able to do it myself, but it is very important for the veteran to get it right. If you don’t, you have to go through the appeal process. It is this big thing out there that is so complicated and so complex.”
The Veterans Commission works in partnership with the Wyoming state government, the Wyoming Military Department, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and veterans service organizations to improve the quality of life of every Wyoming veteran. It also has oversight of the Veterans Service Officers, Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery, the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, the Wyoming National Guard Museum and military records. The Veterans Commission can help veterans access medical, educational or financial benefits.
“There are a myriad things that the VA offers, and one of the bigger things is monetary compensation,” Sheppard said. “As veterans are determined to have certain levels of disability, it can open a federal checkbook.”
Sheppard said that many veterans with a DD Form 214, or Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, don’t want to claim their benefits or may be seeking anonymity. He said, though, that every benefit is hard-earned, and can provide a pathway out of some of the challenging circumstances veterans may experience post-service.
“Some of the more outgoing ones don’t have a problem seeking their services, and we are able to help them. The more singular veteran, the one who is trying to get off the grid, they don’t necessarily step up and seek their benefits,” Sheppard said. “It is really about asking them, ‘Are you receiving your benefits, and if not, have you thought about it? You earned them.’”
Lisa Griffith is a veterans benefits coordinator at Veterans’ Home of Wyoming in Buffalo for the Sheridan and Johnson county areas.
“I help veterans apply for benefits and health care and be a liaison between them and healthcare if they need it,” Griffith said, adding that she works in Sheridan two days a week and in Buffalo the rest of the week. Her Sheridan office is located at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality building on West Fifth Street.
“We also have a dental program ... for veterans who don’t qualify for dental benefits,” Griffith said.
The public, Sheppard said, can support legislation that supports veterans or offer legal and insurance expertise to veterans who are trying to navigate the system.
“It doesn’t hurt for our citizens to be advocates for the veterans, so when they see legislation, they support it,” he said. “The group that I most worry about is the group that won’t step forward to get their benefits. If anyone can encourage them to do that, it is a good thing. They earned those benefits through their service.”