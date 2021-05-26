SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Veterans Commission has commissioner vacancies in the following judicial districts: Judicial District 1 (Laramie County), Judicial District 4 (Sheridan and Johnson counties), Judicial District 5 (Big Horn, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie counties) and Judicial District 9 Tribal Representative (Fremont, Sublette and Teton counties).
Applicants should apply for the vacancies using the guidelines outlined at governor.wyo.gov/state-government/boards-commissions. All applications must be sent to the governor’s office.
The positions will remain opened until filled.
The Wyoming Veterans Commission has a statutory duty of advising the governor and Wyoming Legislature on state and federal veteran’s benefits. The commission has oversight of the veteran’s services program, Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery, Military Records, Highly Rural Transportation Program, Wyoming Veterans Museum and Wyoming National Guard Museum.
The commission meets quarterly or as needed to address issues relevant to all Wyoming veterans.
To learn more about the commission see vets.wyo.gov. For more information about the vacancy, contact the commission at 307-777-8152.