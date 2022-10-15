cheatgrass stock
Courtesy photo | IMAGINE

SHERIDAN — For more than a century, cheatgrass has plagued native wildlife across the western United States. The invasive weed poses many threats; the most concerning is that it fuels wildfires. And, unfortunately, Wyoming is not immune to the weed’s spread.

According to the Institute of Managing Annual Grasses Invading Natural Ecosystems, cheatgrass impacts all 23 counties in Wyoming. There are an estimated 20 million acres with more than 10 percent of annual grasses, including cheatgrass. That’s about 2 million acres of only annual grass in the state.

