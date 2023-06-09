Hunting Applications_GW 003.jpg
A couple of bull moose run across a field near Elk View Lodge in the Bighorn National Forest on Saturday, July, 1, 2017. The moose tag is one of the most sought after in the Sheridan area.

 File Photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — June 12 is the last day to submit your best wildlife photographs from the Cowboy State to the Wyoming Wildlife magazine calendar photo contest.

Photographers of all skill levels have a chance for their images to be featured in the magazine’s 2024 calendar, which is printed as the November 2023 issue of the magazine. Entrants can submit photos of wildlife taken in Wyoming and Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Only wildlife photos are accepted for the contest. Wildlife includes mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish. 

