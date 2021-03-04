LANDER — Online registration is now open for the Wyoming Writers Inc. 46th annual conference, which will be held June 5-6 at the Lander Community Convention Center in Lander.
The conference will be held both in person and online. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Featured speakers include Ramon Garcia, currently teaching at California State University, Northridge, and author of two books of poetry as well as numerous articles and short stories; Susan J. Tewit, award-winning writer and plant ecologist; Caroline George, multi-award-winning author of YA fiction and author of "Dearest Josephine," released from Thomas Nelson, HarperCollins in February 2021; Bill Sniffin, journalist and newspaper owner whose weekly column appears in 20 Wyoming newspapers and digital sites; and Pamala Fagan Hutchins, a USA Today bestselling mystery/suspense/thriller author of 19 novels.
Speakers’ full biographies can be found at wyomingwritersinc.wildapricot.org/2021-Writers-Conference.
Three publishing professionals, Jessica Kristie of Wintergoose Publishing , Aaron Lindsau of Sastrugi Press and Caroline George are accepting virtual pitches and meeting online with conference attendees: you will find their biographies on the Wyoming Writers, Inc., website. When registering for the conference you can select with whom you’d like to schedule your 15-minute meet.
Registrants do not have to be a Wyoming Writers, Inc. member to attend the conference. Scholarships for those with financial need are available; application information can be found on the organization’s website.
For more information about the conference, including the speakers, the online registration form and scholarship application, visit the Wyoming Writers, Inc. website.