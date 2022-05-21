SHERIDAN — This weekend, WyomingPBS will begin broadcasting “A State of Mind: Confronting Our Mental Health Crisis,” a new documentary series on Wyoming’s mental health crisis. The show is intended to increase comfort in conversations about mental health in communities across the state — including Sheridan — by approaching the subject from a uniquely Wyoming perspective, said WyomingPBS Executive Director Joanna Kail.
Produced in collaboration with Texas-based production company Alpheus Media and sponsored in part by Wyoming philanthropists Jack and Carole Nunn and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, the six-part series will weave together patient experience testimonials, expert interviews and man-on-the-street commentary to examine Wyoming’s mental health crisis and how to improve the state’s mental health system.
Hopefully, Kail said, seeing fellow Wyomingites discussing their mental health journeys on television will spread awareness and comfort broaching the subject of mental health in Wyoming communities.
“This is a very challenging subject, and I think that’s a symptom of the problem,” Kail said.
Kail explained the series is intended to encourage viewers struggling with their mental health to seek help by encouraging discussion and sharing different ways to seek help, including virtual mental health service options. She hopes the show will also help Wyoming residents identify friends and family members who might be struggling and spur conversation and help-seeking.
“The first step is making sure that people feel comfortable with talking to someone,” Kail said.
Amy Albrecht, director of the Center for a Vital Community at Sheridan College, said she hopes the show will dovetail with the ongoing efforts from the CVC’s study circles in 2021. Like the show, Albrecht said the initiatives established by the study circles — including a mental health awareness campaign, coalition, resource center and local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness — are intended to normalize discussions and help-seeking around mental health and mental illness.
“It’s one more thing to break down that stigma,” Albrecht said of WyomingPBS’s new show.
The first episode of the series, which premieres Friday at 7:30 p.m. with encores Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at noon, discusses Wyoming’s “cowboy code,” or the ways in which Wyoming values of rugged individualism, endurance and bootstrapping inhibit Wyoming residents from discussing mental health concerns.
In many situations, Kail and Albrecht agreed, Wyoming’s frontiersman attitude is a source of pride and a useful element of the state’s culture. But that’s often not the case when dealing with mental health issues, Kail said, because it can hamper efforts to seek help.
“I am super excited about [‘A State of Mind’] because it talks about mental health from a Wyoming perspective,” Albrecht said.