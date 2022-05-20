SHERIDAN — Wyoming PBS has recognized issues surrounding mental health in Wyoming and has contracted with Alpheus Media to create a six-part series addressing this important topic. “A State of Mind: Confronting Our Mental Health Crisis” traces patient journeys, weaving expert interviews and man on the street commentary to examine solutions to Wyoming’s mental health crisis.
“Far too many of our friends, family and neighbors — both children and adults — are not getting the mental health care they deserve,” said Diane Gore, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming president and CEO. “I’m hopeful ‘A State of Mind: Confronting our Mental Health Crisis’ series from Wyoming PBS will encourage more people to ask for help if they’re struggling and reduce the stigma about mental health across Wyoming.”
The first episode, titled “The Cowboy Code,” takes a look at the stigma around mental health that can stop people from seeking treatment.
Some call it the cowboy code — the idea you are supposed to pull yourself up by your bootstraps, stuff it inside and move on. “The Cowboy Code” premieres May 20 at 7:30 p.m. on WyomingPBS, with an encore at 6:30 p.m. May 21 and again at noon May 22. The show can also be viewed online at wyomingpbs.org starting the evening of May 20.