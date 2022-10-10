RIVERTON — Wyoming PBS is hosting debates for Wyoming governor and U.S. House of Representatives Oct. 13 at the Central Wyoming College Peck Theater in Riverton. The debates are open to the public.
The debate for governor begins at 7 p.m., followed at 8 p.m. by the U.S. House debate.
Gov. Mark Gordon, the Republican incumbent, has confirmed his intent to debate, as have Democratic Party nominee Theresa Livingston of Worland, and Libertarian nominee Jared Baldes of Riverton. They are the three ballot-qualified candidates for the Nov. 8 election.
On the house side, three of the four balloted candidates are expected to participate. Democratic party nominee Lynette GreyBulll, Libertarian nominee Richard Brubaker, and Constitution Party nominee Marissa Selvig have all confirmed their plans to attend the debate. Harriet Hageman, the Republican nominee, was invited to debate but declined.
Panelists questioning the candidates are Wyoming PBS senior producer Steve Peck, Wyoming Public Radio managing editor Kamila Kudelska and former Riverton Ranger and current County 10 reporter Katie Roenigk.
Both debates will be moderated by familiar Wyoming PBS debate host Craig Blumenshine.
Wyoming PBS is available on various channels across Wyoming, and is also now livestreamed at wyomingpbs.org. WyomingPBS content can be viewed on demand on various devices, over the top platforms, and smart TVs using the PBS App and at wyomingpbs.org.