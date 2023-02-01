Library stock
SHERIDAN — By 2030, adults 55 and older will be the dominant demographic group in the United States and institutions are adapting to meet their needs for meaningful engagement, according to a press release.

A total of 132 public and county library systems in Wyoming and Missouri will develop and/or expand arts education programs that improve the lives of older adults through the Advancing Creative Aging Through State Library Leadership Initiative (2023-2025).

