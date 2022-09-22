SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center announced Jeannie Hall is this year’s winner of the WYO’s Lotus Awards, and will be honored at a private reception Sept. 18.
Hall has been heavily involved in both the WYO and the community, working on the board of directors, managing the campaign to renovate the Perkins and Hallmark buildings, assisting with Civic Theatre Guild productions and volunteering at Sheridan and Big Horn high schools, among others.
In 2015, Hall and her daughter Emma started Funny Face Productions, producing summer theater for junior high and high school students.
“We are thrilled to honor Jeannie Hall as this year’s Lotus Award recipient,” WYO Executive Director Erin Butler said.
“Jeannie has been an integral part to the success of the WYO year after year and we are particularly pleased to recognize her continued passion for helping the performing arts not only survive but thrive here.”
Past recipients of the award include Lynne and Pete Simpson, Kim Love, Sy Thickman, Marva Craft, Dick and Tami Davis, Pat Tomsovic, Susan Miller, Christy Love, Scott Davis, Mary Ludemann and Ken Grant.