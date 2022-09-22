SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center announced Jeannie Hall is this year’s winner of the WYO’s Lotus Awards, and will be honored at a private reception Sept. 18.  

Hall has been heavily involved in both the WYO and the community, working on the board of directors, managing the campaign to renovate the Perkins and Hallmark buildings, assisting with Civic Theatre Guild productions and volunteering at Sheridan and Big Horn high schools, among others. 

Tags

Recommended for you