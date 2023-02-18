SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming’s Survey and Analysis Center published complete Prevention Needs Assessment data for 2022, showing positive progress in areas related to mental health.
The assessment is given to sixth-, eighth-, 10th- and 12th-graders and covers topics such as mental health, substance use and problems at school. Tom Schnatterbeck, psychologist at Sheridan High School, said the data is useful for the high school to determine the efficacy of mental health services at SHS such as Sources of Strength, a prevention program which aims to encourage students to learn to support each other and combat suicide through social connection.
This specific dataset among teenagers can be hard to come by, Schnatterbeck said, especially due to lack of participation in other counties which snubs the ability for comparison. Working with what is available, however, the numbers indicate prevention efforts in local schools aren’t for naught.
“The piece that I started looking at in terms of mental health in particular seemed to be really, really supportive of what we’re doing so far,” Schnatterbeck said.
Sheridan County Prevention Manager Ann Perkins said when compared across the state, the new data shows areas Sheridan County scored higher than other participating counties in students feeling they have a trusted adult they can talk to. WySAC data shows Sheridan County students who talked with their parents about their thoughts and feelings rose from 52.88% in 2020 to 57.95% in 2022.
Further, students who experienced depression all of the time fell from 5.46% in 2020 to 3.78% in 2022. Students who considered suicide decreasedfrom 19.61% in 2018 to 18.49% in 2020 to 16.62% in 2022. Students who had attempted suicide at least once dropped from 6.19% in 2020 to 4.94% in 2022.
“One of the big drawbacks from this 2022 [data] is Natrona County did not participate in this survey. School districts have the right to opt out, and that’s obviously a huge chunk of our young people's data, which is disappointing,” Perkins said. “There were some Fremont County school districts that did not participate as well, but again, for Sheridan County, we have some really good data.”
While the data shows positive change, prevention and support programs continue on in an effort to further improve the trend, Schnatterbeck said.
“We’re still running Sources of Strength as one of our main prevention ideas, along with all the other things that counselors and staff are doing day-to-day,” Schnatterbeck said. “Part of it is knowing that students feel like they belong and are connected [and can] bounce back if things happen.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.