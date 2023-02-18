Prevention column 1.jpg
A Sources of Strength wheel, seen being pinned to a corkboard Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, is one of the methods that Sheridan Schools use when teaching students about suicide prevention.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming’s Survey and Analysis Center published complete Prevention Needs Assessment data for 2022, showing positive progress in areas related to mental health.

The assessment is given to sixth-, eighth-, 10th- and 12th-graders and covers topics such as mental health, substance use and problems at school. Tom Schnatterbeck, psychologist at Sheridan High School, said the data is useful for the high school to determine the efficacy of mental health services at SHS such as Sources of Strength, a prevention program which aims to encourage students to learn to support each other and combat suicide through social connection.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

