SHERIDAN — The Daniels Fund reached $1 billion in total giving and distributed $6.6 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and scholarships to students in Wyoming in 2021.
Throughout its four-state region of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, the Daniels Fund provided more than $60.5 million in grants and scholarships in 2021. In December, the Daniels Fund reached the milestone of $1 billion in giving since its founding in 2000. During that time, the foundation has awarded more than 13,000 grants and nearly 4,600 college scholarships.
“Bill Daniels had a vision to make life better for people in the states that meant so much to him,” said Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “I am sure he would be thrilled to see the impact more than $1 billion invested in our communities has made.”
Communities across Wyoming are benefiting from $4.3 million in grants to outstanding nonprofits throughout the state in 2021. The Daniels Fund makes grants in eight funding areas specified by its founder, Bill Daniels: aging, amateur sports, disabilities, drug and alcohol addiction, early childhood education, K-12 education reform, homeless and disadvantaged, and youth development.
Local organizations that were awarded grants for programs in Wyoming in 2021 include Raising Readers in Wyoming, Volunteers of America Northern Rockies the Sheridan County YMCA.
Wyoming students received more than $2.3 million in scholarships through the Daniels Fund’s two distinct scholarship programs. The Daniels Scholarship Program provides college scholarships to deserving high school seniors.
The Boundless Opportunity Scholarship program provides funding to participating colleges to offer scholarships to non-traditional students.