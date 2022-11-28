SHERIDAN — This year, Sheridan County YMCA staff offered a unique faith-based scholarship opportunity to local students. The YMCA awarded 34 students $1,000 each in scholarship funds Friday.
According to YMCA Executive Director Liz Cassiday, funds for the New Faith Scholarship were provided by an anonymous local donor who wanted to incentivize local students to broaden their spiritual horizons. Spirit, Cassiday said, is an important part of building a sense of community for local youth.
The application process began a year in advance, giving students until Oct. 31 of their freshman year of college to attend at least 10 church meetings across more than one religious denomination — the only requirement to apply. Cassiday said one of the most exciting aspects of the scholarship is the low barrier for entry.
The scholarship disregards typical requirements like GPA and test scores in favor of encouraging applicants to engage in local denominations and expand their idea of faith.
Additionally, the scholarship applies not only to traditional colleges and universities but also to trade schools, making it an equal opportunity for all who wish to apply.
Recipients of the New Faith Scholarship came from a variety of backgrounds this year, some who grew up religious and some who did not.
Even so, a number of recipients noted this particular scholarship opportunity allowed them a level of peace and anxiety relief toward making the transition from high school to higher education.
An easier transition for students was one of the major goals of the scholarship, Cassiday said. In the face of a pandemic and changing times, students are dealing with much more anxiety now than they may have in the past, she said. Encouraging applicants to attend church is just one way to help ease some of those worries and provide students with a support system.
With this being the pilot year of the New Faith Scholarship, Cassiday said the YMCA looks forward to continuing the opportunity in the future. While $34,000 was awarded this year, Cassiday said the YMCA has the capacity to award as much as $130,000 going forward.
“This community is such a giving place,” said one recipient, “You just have to be willing to look.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.