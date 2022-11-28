YMCA scholarship web.jpg
SHERIDAN — This year, Sheridan County YMCA staff offered a unique faith-based scholarship opportunity to local students. The YMCA awarded 34 students $1,000 each in scholarship funds Friday.

According to YMCA Executive Director Liz Cassiday, funds for the New Faith Scholarship were provided by an anonymous local donor who wanted to incentivize local students to broaden their spiritual horizons. Spirit, Cassiday said, is an important part of building a sense of community for local youth.

