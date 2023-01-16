SHERIDAN — Multiple medical disciplines are providing an eight-week workshop for expecting families, hoping to best prepare people for pregnancy, childbirth and parenthood.
Starting Jan. 10 and ending Feb. 28, every Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m., community partners come together to provide a face-to-face prenatal education series of varying topics at the Sheridan County YMCA. Each session will cover different topics of pregnancy and the transition into parenthood.
“We are very excited to finally have a centralized class that brings together all the experts in the community within their specific field so that our patients and the community are getting the best and most accurate information from the people who they need to be hearing it from, rather than having several different versions of a prenatal education course that are going on simultaneously in several different parts of our community,” said Dr. Lindsay Capron, obstetrician-gynecologist at Sheridan Memorial Hospital women’s clinic. “There’s long been a need for a class like this, and we’re very grateful to Sandy (Fuller) at the YMCA for being able to bring all the community partners together.”
Several professionals from different areas of health care are scheduled to present to help prepare those expecting a child or considering pregnancy. The current session of the workshop is the third iteration and now includes information on pelvic floor health and pediatric care.
“Northeast Wyoming Pediatric Associates is privileged to partner with the YMCA and the other community partners in its prenatal preparation workshop,” Drs. Suzanne Oss and Michael Sanderson said. “We believe this is a wonderful resource for expecting parents to obtain education and prepare prior to the birth of their child.”
Those interested in the workshop do not need to attend every single class, as each class provides information on different elements of the process of childbirth.
“It’s designed for the people who need the education,” Capron said. “We want people to come and get the education they need, even if they only come to one or two classes. If that’s what they feel like they need, then that’s what we want to offer them.”
Around 10 expecting families attended the first class Jan. 10, whereas SMH delivers around 300 babies each year, Capron said.
Sheridan Public Health Registered Nurse Elena Campbell, RN, BSN, CLC, will present on stress management and pre- and post-pregnancy and breastfeeding with Adrienne Tatman, Cara Cossel, Juli Fisgus and Joy Hart Brown.
“I’ve really enjoyed it and learned from it,” Campbell said, mentioning she’s learning new things from other presenters as a presenter herself.
Campbell said the workshop helps people prepare prenatally like athletes train, and “how that in their mind’s eye what it’s going to look like and how it’s going to work.”
The disciplines work well together outside of the workshop, too. Campbell said she and the public health staff receive family referrals who would benefit from additional services provided by public health free of charge.
The workshop is not just for first-timers, either. Campbell said even expecting doctors have come and enjoyed the class, benefiting from the education provided.
“It’s definitely most geared toward first-time parents, but certainly anybody who went through the process initially and felt that they could have been more prepared could benefit from some more of the formal education on certain things,” Capron said. “(As an example,) it’s not been very commonplace for people to get a ton of prenatal education about pelvic floor, physical therapy and pelvic floor health, and that’s something that’s been incorporated.”
The workshop costs $55 for all sessions. Financial assistance is available.
The following professionals are scheduled to present:
• Jan. 10: Introduction to prenatal care, baby basics, child care with Dr. Scalva and Dr. Capron from Sheridan Memorial Hospital and midwife Jenni Rose
• Jan. 17: Nutrition and the importance of building healthy eating habits and oral health for mom with dietitian Sarah Sommers and hygienists Sherri Hotchkiss and Janet Berry
• Jan. 24: Stress management pre- and post-pregnancy with Willow Creek Counseling’s Juli Fisgus and Joy Hart Brown; and public health nurse Elena Campbell
• Jan. 31: Exercise and pregnancy with SMH Wyoming Rehab’s Charlotte Walter
• Feb. 7: Labor and delivery with SMH Drs. Capron, Scalva and nursing staff
• Feb. 14: Breastfeeding and building connections with public health nurses Adrienne Tatman and Elena Campbell; and Kara Cossel
• Feb. 21: Pediatric care for baby with pediatrician Drs. Oss, Sanderson and Bowers
• Feb. 28: Pelvic floor health — loose parts, what are they? with SMH Wyoming Rehab’s Lisa Mohatt; and Kara Cossel
For more information, contact YMCA Wellness Coordinator Sandy Fuller at 307-674-7488.
The Y is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.