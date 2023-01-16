SHERIDAN — Multiple medical disciplines are providing an eight-week workshop for expecting families, hoping to best prepare people for pregnancy, childbirth and parenthood. 

Starting Jan. 10 and ending Feb. 28, every Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m., community partners come together to provide a face-to-face prenatal education series of varying topics at the Sheridan County YMCA. Each session will cover different topics of pregnancy and the transition into parenthood. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

