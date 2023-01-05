SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County YMCA will host medical professionals for an eight-week prenatal preparation workshop Tuesdays through January and February.
Starting Jan. 10 and ending Feb. 28, every Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m., community partners come together to provide a face-to-face prenatal education series of varying topics. Each session will cover different topics of pregnancy and the transition into parenthood.
The workshop costs $55 for all sessions. Financial assistance is available.
For more information, contact YMCA Wellness Coordinator Sandy Fuller at 307-674-7488. The Y is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.
The following professionals are scheduled to present:
• Jan. 10: Introduction to prenatal care, baby basics, child care with Dr. Scalva and Dr. Capron from Sheridan Memorial Hospital and midwife Jenni Rose
• Jan. 17: Nutrition and the importance of building healthy eating habits and oral health for mom with dietician Sarah Sommers and hygienists Sherri Hotchkiss and Janet Berry
• Jan. 24: Stress management pre- and post-pregnancy with Willow Creek Counseling's Juli Fisgus and Joy Hart Brown; and public health nurse Elena Campbell
• Jan. 31: Exercise and pregnancy with SMH Wyoming Rehab's Charlotte Walter
• Feb. 7: Labor and delivery with SMH Drs. Capron, Scalva and nursing staff
• Feb. 14: Breastfeeding and building connections with public health nurses Adrienne Tatman and Elena Campbell; and Kara Cossel
• Feb. 21: Pediatric care for baby with pediatrician Drs. Oss, Sanderson and Bowers
• Feb. 28: Pelvic floor health — loose parts, what are they? with SMH Wyoming Rehab's Lisa Mohatt; and Kara Cossel