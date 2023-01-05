pregnancy stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County YMCA will host medical professionals for an eight-week prenatal preparation workshop Tuesdays through January and February. 

Starting Jan. 10 and ending Feb. 28, every Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m., community partners come together to provide a face-to-face prenatal education series of varying topics. Each session will cover different topics of pregnancy and the transition into parenthood. 

