SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County YMCA is launching a universal early childhood pilot program that will offer significant raises to its child care workers and allow the organization to hire more staff.
Liz Cassiday, executive director of the YMCA, said she hopes the new pilot program will help address the dwindling number of available child care options in Sheridan County. The funding will allow the early childhood program at the YMCA to increase its capacity from 25 preschool-age children to 45 by hiring more workers and increasing their pay. Cassiday said the child care facility can hold around 300 children, so space isn’t an issue — rather, the challenge lies in finding enough staff to take care of students.
“It’s not a physical footprint issue, it’s a staffing issue,” Cassiday said. “Even when we hire now, it causes hesitation for us to say, ‘Let’s open up another section of care.’ Because if this preschool teacher walks away after a couple of weeks, we’ve just enrolled 15 kids, and now we’ve got to cover that.”
Child care workers are one of the lowest paid occupations in the U.S. — most in Wyoming are paid an average of $13.40 per hour, according to 2022 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The YMCA previously paid the majority of its child care workers $9-$11 an hour, which Cassiday said wasn’t enough for a living wage and contributed to a high rate of staff turnover.
Under the new pilot program, certified teachers employed by the YMCA will see their pay increase from $13 per hour to $23 per hour. The pay range for classroom assistant teachers, which make up the bulk of the organization’s child care staff, will go from $9-$11 per hour to $15-$18 per hour. Wages for cooks will go from $11 per hour to $18 per hour.
Cassiday said it costs parents approximately $6,400 per year to enroll their child in the YMCA’s child care program — a significantly lower rate than the programs in Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 2, where parents pay around $14,000-$15,000 per child per year.
The YMCA primarily offers preschool for children ages 2-5, as well as an after school program and drop-in care for parents while they use the organization’s facilities. SCSD1 offers various pre-K programs for children ages 3-5, and SCSD2 offers pre-K for children at least 4 years old.
She said in the past, the YMCA often hired child care staff only to have them quit a few months later to work for one of the school districts, which offered better pay and benefits.
The constant competition with school districts left the YMCA struggling to find and keep workers, which meant the organization couldn’t support adding more students to its child care program — and with 145 children on the waitlist, Cassiday said it was imperative to find a way to serve more families. She said she wanted to figure out how to increase revenue so the YMCA could hire more teachers and raise pay but wanted to do so without burdening families by increasing program fees.
That’s where The Kibbee Foundation came in. Jenny Craft, a Kibbee Foundation board member, said the local foundation will grant a total of $185,000 over the next three years to the YMCA’s efforts by subsidizing an extra $5,000 per child on top of the approximately $6,400 parents already pay for enrollment. Therefore, parents will continue to pay the same amount of money, but extra revenue from the foundation will allow the YMCA to invest in its workers and provide more consistent care.
“I think piloting this and showing we need to subsidize early childhood care … is crucial to us not always having such a huge shortage in our community,” Cassiday said. “Hopefully, we'll see less turnover and happier staff that can afford the cost of living in Sheridan.”
“The last two years that I've been here, there’s been so many changes with people coming and going because of the issue of the low pay. They just can't afford to stay here,” YMCA Child Care Director Angie Child added. “With these big changes, it’ll be really cool to see what kind of people we can get in to have steady staff on our team.”
YMCA Senior Director of Youth Programs Alicia Knight said the YMCA covers the cost of any training or background checks needed for employees. Cassiday also noted the organization is ready to start hiring, and they’re happy to offer resources to applicants who may not yet have extensive experience in early childhood education.
“We’re not even requiring a staff person come in with an early childhood degree, because we know no one's been pursuing that based on the salary they can make,” Cassiday said. “Someone who has a passion or love for younger kiddos, but couldn't see that as a career path … maybe they could look at the YMCA now, and we would help them develop the formal training and education to become highly qualified.”
Cassiday noted the many issues facing Sheridan County in terms of child care need to be addressed in a holistic manner alongside other community needs.
“All our community's challenges are tied together. We need people in the service industry, we need child care, we need housing,” she said. “For housing, you need two parents that work. For two parents to work, you need child care. For child care, you need two parents that work. It's all connected.”
