SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County YMCA is launching a universal early childhood pilot program that will offer significant raises to its child care workers and allow the organization to hire more staff.

Liz Cassiday, executive director of the YMCA, said she hopes the new pilot program will help address the dwindling number of available child care options in Sheridan County. The funding will allow the early childhood program at the YMCA to increase its capacity from 25 preschool-age children to 45 by hiring more workers and increasing their pay. Cassiday said the child care facility can hold around 300 children, so space isn’t an issue — rather, the challenge lies in finding enough staff to take care of students.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

