SHERIDAN — Sheridan County YMCA and SAGE Community Arts will offer after-school art programs for local children starting in March.
The program is open to children ages 9 through 13, and will take place on Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
The classes will take place March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, as well as April 6. Each class will take place at SAGE Community Arts.
Students will create and experience a variety of art mediums and projects.
The cost is $75 for YMCA members and $100 for community members. Registration is open through March 1.
For more information or to sign up, see sheridanymca.org or stop by the YMCA's front desk.