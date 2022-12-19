SHERIDAN — Sheridan County YMCA staff plan to freshen up the wall in Gym 2 with a new design of the YMCA letters, and they’re asking for the community’s help in designing.
“We get artists (to design the space), whether it be kids or anybody,” Sheridan County YMCA Senior Director of Operations Desiree Pearce said.
Community members are encouraged to design inside of one or all of the letters — Y, M, C, and/or A — with imagery representing the organization’s mission.
“The Y is dedicated to putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all,” the mission statement reads. “We are committed to refusing no child membership for reasons of economic hardship.”
The decor addition comes amid the Y’s continued remodel work after the installation of the aquatics center and announcement of the organization’s Vision 50 project. The project is intended to ensure the Y can continue to operate in its current location while addressing the needs of its increasing number of members, The Sheridan Press previously reported.
The remodel is intended to repurpose decommissioned pool and locker room areas, update the original YMCA facility and add new amenities in the renovated space.
This week, construction workers will continue laying flooring down. The decommissioned pool and locker room areas are nearly complete, with crews finishing walls, painting and the big transition of equipment from upstairs to the new space. The former pool area will house workout equipment like treadmills and ellipticals, as well as the string circuit equipment currently housed next to the cycling room upstairs.
A room off of the main circuit workout rooms will feature a new bouldering wall with squat rack rigs, a punching bag and workout equipment — a training space of sorts.
New equipment is also part of the transition, as stationary bikes will be color-by-color bicycles, which helps teach power and aerobic zones, which will be located in the former men’s gold locker room. The additional equipment and space for classes like cycling Pearce hopes will eliminate overflow or closing the class off to those not making it in time to fill the current 20-bike capacity. Now, classes will be open to 30 riders.
While Gym 2 is not part of the remodeled space, staff continues making efforts to update all aspects of the building as needed.
One of each letter will be selected by the YMCA selection committee with four different artists being represented. Artists who submit all four letters may only have up to one chosen.
Letters are available at the YMCA front desk and can be submitted through Jan. 2, 2023. Winners will be selected by Jan. 15, 2023.
Pearce said the gymnasium art project will tie the remodel together.
“We have all of this side will be remodeled,” Pearce said of the remodeled health and fitness wing. “All of the other side is new, and the gyms were just the same, so painting the gyms helped freshen them up and made it look like part of (the renovations).”
