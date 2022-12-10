SHERIDAN — The holidays are in full swing, but that doesn’t mean weight gain is inevitable.
“Holidays are particularly difficult because there are family gatherings, big dinners and parties,” Sandy Fuller, wellness coordinator for the Sheridan County YMCA said. “Being mindful about balance is something to be conscious of all the time, but especially during the holidays.”
The idea is not to deprive yourself, but to be conscientious of what you are putting on your plate.
“Really and truly, if you fill your plate with plant-based foods like vegetables, then you leave very little room for things that are higher in calories like cheese and crackers,” Fuller said.
For several years in a row, participants have signed up for a “maintain” challenge at the Y, and participants are weighed three times during the challenge. Those who don’t gain any weight are eligible for a winner’s drawing Jan. 2. The challenge is well underway — it spans about six weeks from Thanksgiving until after the New year — but it’s not too late for people to take the tips Fuller shares with the group and apply them to the holiday season.
“The challenge is an incentive program to encourage people to be mindful of what they are eating over the holidays, and not to think that, ‘Well, it is the holidays, I can eat anything I want’,” Fuller said.
Most people won’t gain significant weight during the holidays, Fuller said, but many will gain several pounds that they may find difficult to lose later.
“Really, what happens to a lot of people is that they gain two to five pounds at the most. That’s about average,” she said. “The problem comes when people say they will lose the weight at the first of the year, but that first of the year comes and most people, in all honesty, do not lose that weight. They carry it into the next year, where they do the very same thing.”
Jennifer Covolo, health and wellness director at the Y, said that focusing on moderation and not restriction is key.
“We don’t want to set ourselves up to think that we cannot have dessert. But instead think, ‘I’m going to have dessert in moderation, and I’m going to fill myself up with healthier things before that dessert’,” Covolo said. “Don’t go in thinking you can’t have things, but know that you can moderate those things.”
Fuller said to focus on eating healthy during the holiday season, prioritizing healthy, plant based and naturally low-calorie foods. Being aware of what you’re drinking is also important, as alcohol can add up fast, she said.
“Try to eat foods that are low in calories and high in nutrients,” she said. “Be connected with what you are drinking, and how much you are drinking. Alcohol adds a lot of calories to your diet, or to weight gain.”
To survive a holiday party, Fuller said to sit far from the buffet. Use a technique called “circling the room,” where you prioritize chatting with other party-goers and enjoying the people in the room.
“Distance yourself from the buffet table or food display. Really focus on visiting, and what we call circling the room, without circling towards the table,” she said. “When you get to the buffet table, take a look at it before you serve yourself. You want to fill your plate with vegetables and devote a part of your plate to lean meats.”
Fuller said that it can be easy to overdo it on the desserts at the holiday season. Instead, choose a dessert you often don’t have, and it’s ok to try something without finishing it.
“If there are five desserts, choose one. There is also nothing wrong with taking a couple bites and throwing the rest away,” she said.
Continue to exercise, and drink lots of water, Covolo said. Being active during the cold, dark winter months can be challenging, especially for people who are used to being outside. But the Y has a wide variety of ways for people to remain active during the winter months, Covolo said.
“We have a full schedule of classes that could accommodate any schedule,” she said. “Really, we want people to get in and move because it is not just important for physical health but mental health as well, especially through the winter months.”
To get into the habit of going to the gym, Covolo suggests time blocking during the day, so you know you have time set aside to exercise. Recruit a friend or a family member to come in with you. Hold each other accountable, and maybe take a class or two to find out what you do like, and what fits your particular needs.