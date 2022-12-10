Sheridan County ymca stock.jpg
The new single-entry doors for the YMCA lies farther south on the west side of the building Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The holidays are in full swing, but that doesn’t mean weight gain is inevitable.

“Holidays are particularly difficult because there are family gatherings, big dinners and parties,” Sandy Fuller, wellness coordinator for the Sheridan County YMCA said. “Being mindful about balance is something to be conscious of all the time, but especially during the holidays.”

Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 4.09.13 PM.png

