SHERIDAN — Sheridan County YMCA staff will host two sessions of a family game night Saturday.
Both sessions run simultaneously and provide the same games and activities.
Session one features bingo from 4-5 p.m. and swim/facility use from 5-6 p.m. Session two features swim/facility use in the first hour and bingo in the second hour.
Chili and cinnamon rolls will be provided during bingo, and local prizes will be available to winners.
Only 12 families will be accepted per session and costs $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more. Register at sheridanymca.org.
Sheridan County YMCA is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.