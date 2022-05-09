SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County YMCA will offer an eight-week prenatal preparation workshop beginning May 10.
The YMCA and community partners will come together to provide the in-person prenatal education series on varying topics.
The cost to participate is $45 per person for all eight sessions. Financial assistance is available.
Sessions will cover the following topics:
• introduction to baby basics and choosing good maternity care
• nutrition and the importance of building healthy eating habits
• reducing stress during pregnancy
• exercise and pregnancy
• labor and delivery
• breastfeeding
• meeting your baby's needs
• postpartum care and resources
For additional information or to sign up, see sheridanymca.org or call 307-674-7488.