Courtesy photo | Christina Kilgour

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County YMCA will offer an eight-week prenatal preparation workshop beginning May 10. 

The YMCA and community partners will come together to provide the in-person prenatal education series on varying topics. 

The cost to participate is $45 per person for all eight sessions. Financial assistance is available.

Sessions will cover the following topics: 

• introduction to baby basics and choosing good maternity care

• nutrition and the importance of building healthy eating habits

• reducing stress during pregnancy

• exercise and pregnancy

• labor and delivery

• breastfeeding

• meeting your baby's needs

• postpartum care and resources

For additional information or to sign up, see sheridanymca.org or call 307-674-7488.

