BUFFALO — Yoders Country Market will host its second anniversary open house and craft fair Aug. 12-13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Attendees will have the chance to meet crafters from Wyoming and elsewhere, and many free samples and sales will be offered.
Lunch will be served both days, along with fried hand pies Friday and doughnuts Saturday.
On Aug. 12, from 4-7 p.m., a fish fry and chicken dinner will also take place.
No debit or credit cards are accepted at the store, located at 369 Trabing Road just south of Buffalo.