SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center recently announced auditions for the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble, a program of WYO PLAY.
WYO PLAY, launched in September 2020, is a series of extracurricular arts education programs that create safe and engaging environments for lifelong learners to explore the theater arts.
Auditions for the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble will be March 18 at 4 p.m. and March 19 at 10 a.m. in the Tandem Rehearsal Hall of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Auditions for the ensemble are for any high-school-aged student interested in participating in the theater arts. Students only need to plan to attend one of the audition times, and there is no preparation or experience necessary.
Throughout April, ensemble members will meet Saturday mornings to take part in a special Scene Study led by Sean Patrick Higgins. Then, the ensemble will conclude the spring session with Saturday morning meetings in May dedicated to preparing for and looking ahead to the summer production.
The 2022 ensemble summer production will be a one-act play with opportunities for students to build skills on and off stage. Rehearsals will begin in July and performances will take place in mid-August.
Students or families looking for more information about the ensemble or information about auditions can reach out to lead teaching artist for WYO PLAY Grace Cannon or see the WYO Theater website, wyotheater.com.