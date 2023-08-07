WYO Stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — WYO PLAY’s resident Young Theatre Makers Ensemble will present "All in the Timing," David Ives’s collection of one-act plays Aug. 10-12 at 7 p.m. in the Mars Black Box Theater at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Audiences will enjoy an evening of five short comedic plays: "Sure Thing;" "Words, Words, Words;" "Philip Glass Buys a Loaf of Bread;" "The Philadelphia" and "Variations on the Death of Trotsky."

