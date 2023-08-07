SHERIDAN — WYO PLAY’s resident Young Theatre Makers Ensemble will present "All in the Timing," David Ives’s collection of one-act plays Aug. 10-12 at 7 p.m. in the Mars Black Box Theater at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Audiences will enjoy an evening of five short comedic plays: "Sure Thing;" "Words, Words, Words;" "Philip Glass Buys a Loaf of Bread;" "The Philadelphia" and "Variations on the Death of Trotsky."
The Young Theatre Makers Ensemble will present these plays as part of a theatrical investigation. The public is invited to the Mars Black Box — which will be transformed into the David Ives Laboratory — where they will observe five different experiments with time, language and human relationships. These examinations will look at the interactions between a couple trying to fall in love, three monkeys hard at work at their typewriters, a Russian Revolutionary and his wife, and more.
"All in the Timing" is presented by six members of the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble and three directors: Erin Butler, Ian Cannon-Wallace and Grace Cannon-Wallace. The ensemble members include Grace Smith, Daniel Kahm, Sydney Knapp, Jordan Frey, Ted Keegan and Jinxx Pozos. In this production, the ensemble members take on several roles: actors, designers, dramaturg and student director.
Due to mild adult language and themes, the performance is recommended age for audiences is 13 years and older.