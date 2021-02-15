‘Tis the season to warm up with a comforting bowl of soup.
Plan your lunch breaks with our new roundup of hearty specials across Sheridan County. To get this list sent to your email every Monday morning, click here.
Enjoy!
Feb. 15-19, 2021
Monday
- Java Moon — TBA, call 307-673-5991
- Sagewood North Café — Tomato bisque AND tarragon mushroom
- Pony Grill and Bar — Cajun jambalaya
- Midtown Cafe — Chicken gnocchi
- Frackelton's —Creamy black bean AND beef chili
- Bonafide Food Truck — Closed for street service
- Bozeman Stable — Loaded baked potato AND red chili AND soup of the day
- The Health Nut — TBA, call 307-673-9355 to order
- Bistro 307 — Call 307-655-8088 or visit bistro307.com
- Sheridan Memorial Hospital Sidewalk Café — Chili; calling 307-673-3195 to order ahead is encouraged
- Bagels & Beyond — Loaded baked potato soup; order online for curbside pickup OR drive through; bagelsandbeyondwy.com
- Sheridan Memorial Hospital cafeteria — Currently closed to the public
- PO News Flagstaff Café — Call for today's special 307-673-5333
- Sackett’s Market — Daily special, call 307-672-3663 for today’s special
- The Hub on Smith’s Grab n’ Go — Closed for construction
- Perkins — Chicken noodle AND tomato basil or loaded potato; call 307-674-9336 for details
- Cowboy Cafe — Chef's choice, call 307-672-2391 for today's special
Tuesday
- Java Moon — TBA, call 307-673-5991
- Sagewood North Café — Tomato bisque AND white chicken chili
- Pony Grill and Bar — TBA
- Midtown Cafe — Beef and vegetable
- Frackelton's — TBA, call 307-675-6055
- Bonafide Food Truck — Closed for street service
- Fired Up Food Truck — Closed.
- Bozeman Stable — Loaded baked potato AND red chili AND soup of the day
- The Health Nut — TBA, call 307-673-9355 to order
- Bistro 307 — Call 307-655-8088 or visit bistro307.com
- Sheridan Memorial Hospital Sidewalk Café — Chili; calling 307-673-3195 to order ahead is encouraged
- Bagels & Beyond — Loaded baked potato soup; order online for curbside pickup OR drive through; bagelsandbeyondwy.com
- Sheridan Memorial Hospital cafeteria — Currently closed to the public
- PO News Flagstaff Café — Call for today's special 307-673-5333
- Sackett’s Market — Daily special, call 307-672-3663 for today’s special
- The Hub on Smith’s Grab n’ Go — Closed for construction
- Perkins — Chicken noodle AND tomato basil or loaded potato; call 307-674-9336 for details
- Cowboy Cafe — Chef's choice, call 307-672-2391 for today's special
Wednesday
- Java Moon — TBA, call 307-673-5991
- Sagewood North Café — New England clam chowder AND white chicken chili
- Pony Grill and Bar — Tomato dill
- Midtown Cafe — Cream of tomato
- Frackelton's — TBA, call 307-675-6055
- Bonafide Food Truck — Closed for street service
- Innominate Coffeehouse & Bakery — Chicken enchilada
- Bozeman Stable — Loaded baked potato AND red chili AND soup of the day
- The Health Nut — TBA, call 307-673-9355 to order
- Bistro 307 — Call 307-655-8088 or visit bistro307.com
- Sheridan Memorial Hospital Sidewalk Café — Loaded Potato Soup; calling 307-673-3195 to order ahead is encouraged
- Bagels & Beyond — Loaded baked potato soup
- Sheridan Memorial Hospital cafeteria — Currently closed to the public
- PO News Flagstaff Café — Call for today's special 307-673-5333
- Sackett’s Market — Daily special, call 307-672-3663 for today’s special
- The Hub on Smith’s Grab n’ Go — Closed for construction
- Perkins — Chicken noodle AND tomato basil or loaded potato; call 307-674-9336 for details
- Cowboy Cafe — Chef's choice, call 307-672-2391 for today's special
Thursday
- Java Moon — TBA, call 307-673-5991
- Sagewood North Café — New England clam chowder AND chicken noodle
- Pony Grill and Bar — TBA
- Midtown Cafe — Italian vegetable with lentils
- Frackelton's — TBA, call 307-675-6055
- Bonafide Food Truck — Closed for street service
- Innominate Coffeehouse & Bakery — Sausage and wild rice
- Bozeman Stable — Loaded baked potato AND red chili AND soup of the day
- The Health Nut — TBA, call 307-673-9355 to order
- Bistro 307 — Call 307-655-8088 or visit bistro307.com
- Sheridan Memorial Hospital Sidewalk Café — Roasted Red Pepper Gouda; calling 307-673-3195 to order ahead is encouraged
- Sheridan Memorial Hospital cafeteria — Currently closed to the public
- Bagels & Beyond — Loaded baked potato soup; order online for curbside pickup OR drive through; bagelsandbeyondwy.com
- PO News Flagstaff Café — Call for today's special 307-673-5333
- Sackett’s Market — Daily special, call 307-672-3663 for today’s special
- The Hub on Smith’s Grab n’ Go — Closed for construction
- Perkins — Chicken noodle AND tomato basil or loaded potato; call 307-674-9336 for details
- Cowboy Cafe — Chef's choice, call 307-672-2391 for today's special
Friday
- Java Moon — TBA, call 307-673-5991
- Sagewood North Café — Seafood bisque AND chicken noodle
- Pony Grill and Bar — Curried Krab
- Midtown Cafe — Clam chowder
- Frackelton's — TBA, call 307-675-6055
- Bonafide Food Truck — Closed for street service
- Innominate Coffeehouse & Bakery — Clam chowder
- Bozeman Stable — Loaded baked potato AND red chili AND soup of the day
- The Health Nut — TBA, call 307-673-9355 to order
- Bistro 307 — Call 307-655-8088 or visit bistro307.com
- Sheridan Memorial Hospital Sidewalk Café — Currently no soup of the day on Friday's
- Sheridan Memorial Hospital cafeteria — Currently closed to the public
- Bagels & Beyond — Loaded baked potato soup; order online for curbside pickup OR drive through; bagelsandbeyondwy.com
- PO News Flagstaff Café — Clam chowder; call 307-673-5333 for curbside pickup or delivery
- Sackett’s Market — Daily special, call 307-672-3663 for today’s special
- The Hub on Smith’s Grab n’ Go — Closed for construction
- Perkins — Chicken noodle AND tomato basil or loaded potato; call 307-674-9336 for details
- Cowboy Cafe — Chef's choice, call 307-672-2391 for today's special
Are we missing any soup specials?
Are we missing your favorite soup spot? Email headlines@thesheridanpress.com, and we’ll be sure to include them!
Thanks to our official soup sponsor, Jon Oman with State Farm. We have one more sponsorship available; to help us bring soup specials to the community, email us.