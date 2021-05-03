The season of al fresco dining has returned to Sheridan County! Check out the hours and locations of all your favorite local food trucks* in our new weekly roundup.

Food Truck Finder: May 3 to 8

Bonafide

Closed on the street until further notice.
Delivery and pickup available
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call 307-763-2975.

Menu

Bistro 307

Closed this week

Menu

Burger Wagon

Monday-Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday: Closed
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: Closed

1294 Coffeen Ave.

Menu

Catering by Bino's

Email Rebecca at ramancini75@gmail.com or call 307-752-8121 for updates.

Menu

El Rodeo

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1520 Coffeen Ave.

Menu

Hetty's Pizza

Tuesday, 4-7 p.m.
Dayton Mountain Inn, 810 Main St., Dayton

Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.
Un'WINE'd, N. Side Creek, Buffalo

Thursday, 4-7:30 p.m.
Black Tooth Brewing Co., 312 Broadway St.

Friday, 4-7:30 p.m.
Luminous Brewhouse, 504 Broadway St.

Menu

Ice Cream CONEction

Schedule changes based on weather and availability; travels throughout Sheridan

307-752-1320
Call, text, or Facebook message to schedule events or to request work/home visits

Facebook

Papa Binos

Check Facebook page for updates. 

Facebook

Rollin' Sweets Ice Cream

Monday-Sunday, 12-7 p.m.
Travels throughout Sheridan, depending on the weather

Call 307-752-1736 to request a visit to your neighborhood

Facebook

Sunshine Smoothie and Juice Co.

Check Facebook page for updates.

Facebook

Wicked Smoke

Monday-Friday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Sheridan Commercial True Value Hardware, 303 Broadway St.

Menu

The Colombian Guy Coffee Van

Monday: Closed 7 a.m.

Tuesday: 7:45 a.m. to noon

Corner of South Gould and East Works streets

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Main Street, Big Horn
 
Thursday: 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Whitney Rink, 475 E Brundage St.
 
Friday: 8 a.m. to noon
Powder Horn Realty, 161 Highway 335, 12 Buckskin Drive
 
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PURENERGY, 603 Riverside St.
 
Sunday: Closed

Menu

WYO Thai

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Black Tooth Brewing Co., 312 Broadway St.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m.
Black Tooth 

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Black Tooth 

Menu

Returning soon

  • The Dawg House: Messages and calls to reach this truck for additional information have not been returned.
  • Kona Ice of Big Horn: Reopening for street service in June
  • On the Hook: Not in Sheridan County this week
  • Papa Murphy's Event Trailer: Reopening TBA
  • Stoked: Reopening TBA
  • Texas Twister Drinks: Not in Sheridan County this week
  • WYO Philly Wagon: Not in Sheridan County this week
  • Wing It: Not in Sheridan County this week

Are we missing any food trucks?

Are we missing your favorite spot? Email headlines@thesheridanpress.com, and we’ll be sure to include them!

Thanks to our sponsor, Jon Oman with State Farm.

