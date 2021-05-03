The season of al fresco dining has returned to Sheridan County! Check out the hours and locations of all your favorite local food trucks* in our new weekly roundup.
Food Truck Finder: May 3 to 8
Bonafide
Bistro 307
Closed this week
Burger Wagon
1294 Coffeen Ave.
Catering by Bino's
Email Rebecca at ramancini75@gmail.com or call 307-752-8121 for updates.
El Rodeo
Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1520 Coffeen Ave.
Hetty's Pizza
Tuesday, 4-7 p.m.
Dayton Mountain Inn, 810 Main St., Dayton
Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.
Un'WINE'd, N. Side Creek, Buffalo
Thursday, 4-7:30 p.m.
Black Tooth Brewing Co., 312 Broadway St.
Friday, 4-7:30 p.m.
Luminous Brewhouse, 504 Broadway St.
Ice Cream CONEction
Schedule changes based on weather and availability; travels throughout Sheridan
307-752-1320
Call, text, or Facebook message to schedule events or to request work/home visits
Papa Binos
Check Facebook page for updates.
Rollin' Sweets Ice Cream
Monday-Sunday, 12-7 p.m.
Travels throughout Sheridan, depending on the weather
Call 307-752-1736 to request a visit to your neighborhood
Sunshine Smoothie and Juice Co.
Check Facebook page for updates.
Wicked Smoke
Monday-Friday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Sheridan Commercial True Value Hardware, 303 Broadway St.
The Colombian Guy Coffee Van
Monday: Closed 7 a.m.
Tuesday: 7:45 a.m. to noon
Corner of South Gould and East Works streets
Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WYO Thai
Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Black Tooth Brewing Co., 312 Broadway St.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m.
Black Tooth
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Black Tooth
Returning soon
- The Dawg House: Messages and calls to reach this truck for additional information have not been returned.
- Kona Ice of Big Horn: Reopening for street service in June
- On the Hook: Not in Sheridan County this week
- Papa Murphy's Event Trailer: Reopening TBA
- Stoked: Reopening TBA
- Texas Twister Drinks: Not in Sheridan County this week
- WYO Philly Wagon: Not in Sheridan County this week
- Wing It: Not in Sheridan County this week
Are we missing any food trucks?
