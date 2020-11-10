SHERIDAN — With all the disappointments COVID-19 has created, Tyler Rogers just wanted to give the children he works with something to look forward to in the coming months.
With that in mind, he and his counterparts Stephanie Zukowski and Joann Liley began organizing a trip for the Sheridan County Youth Choir.
The origins of the trip date back to the spring, when the choir instructors struggled to find music they could use via Zoom or other digital platforms. Many songs normally performed could no longer be utilized by the choir due to copyright laws, the costs and rules regarding use for digital broadcasts.
Rogers and Zukowski, though, found and taught a song by independent publisher Paul Jarman, who is based in Australia. Once they found one song, they reached out to Jarman and asked to utilize more of his library.
“He said, ‘Absolutely, do it,’” Rogers said. “He could be charging five figures for use, but he’s charging zero.”
The children, who initially performed and practiced online with the onset of COVID, are happy to have returned to in-person practices.
“Our singers are excited to sing and to be with each other,” Zukowski said. “They have adapted to masks, distancing, small group rehearsals and creating digital groups.”
The children in the choir know Jarman’s name, his music and his style.
“It’s hard to be a teacher right now,” Rogers said. “It’s hard to be anything, really, but it’s so hard to see children ache the way they are right now. There just seems like this existential heaviness weighing on them.”
So he and Zukowski began exploring ways to add a little light to the choir members’ world. Most choirs, when they go on tour, visit places like Salt Lake City. The choir duo aimed higher, though, dreaming up a plan to visit Australia and perform with Jarman and local children.
The trip is currently planned for 2022, which Rogers said he hopes allows time for the pandemic to subside and to allow for planning.
Neither Rogers nor Zukowski have planned a trip of this size. The planning will also include a parent committee that will aid in the “who, how and what” of the trip.
“There are many emotions around the idea of Australia,” Zukowski said. “Excitement is definitely one of them.”
A basic outline of the trip includes time in Sydney, Australia, where participants will have time to tour the city and spend time with Jarman.
“The hope is to make music both with him and with local Sydney kids,” Rogers said. “We’re not sure what that will look like yet, but the music collaboration day will certainly be the centerpiece.”
The second part of the trip will be optional, and will entail a few days on the ground in New Zealand, where choir members and their parents will have the opportunity to tour the area. That trip, too, will involve music making, but what that looks like will depend on how many choir members opt into the second leg of the trek.
Rogers knows an adventure of this kind won’t be inexpensive. Right now, choir members are chipping in, but Rogers hopes to do external fundraising as well.
“The parent group will help with that,” Rogers said. “We’re fairly green, so we’ll lean on them to help with that side of it.”
That piece, though, is a few months off as the choir teaching team organizes and plans for the music-making trek across the globe.