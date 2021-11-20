SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Youth Choir will present its "Give Us Hope" winter concert Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
The show will feature a celebration of music, winter magic and a long-awaited return to the stage for more than 70 Sheridan musicians.
Directed by Stephanie Zukowski and Tyler Rogers and accompanied by JoAnn Lilley, the singers of the Sheridan County Youth Choir will present holiday favorites, as well as lesser-known contemporary selections in a night of music that is sure to welcome in the holiday season with hope and joy.
The Sheridan County Youth Choir is an audition-based community ensemble for singers in grades four through nine. With more than 70 singers representing more than a dozen local schools, the Sheridan County Youth Choir seeks to provide every singer with the opportunity to build connections between musicianship, community and joy.
Tickets cost $8 for adults and $6 for those 12 and younger. There will also be a $10 streaming option.
For additional information, see wyotheater.com.