SHERIDAN — It’s a late fall day, and Avery Nikirk and her dad are waiting for white-tailed deer to come up from the creek bottom. Avery is 12, and this is the first hunting season she’ll shoot her own animal. As she waits, she sees two porcupines, a flock of turkeys, a coyote and several kinds of birds fly by.
Another day, Creighton Beach, also 12, heads out with his dad, searching for white-tailed deer. Nervously, he takes a shot at 227 yards. He makes it — the long shot.
Twelve-year-old Ian Gale shot a rabbit last fall, but two weeks ago, he harvested his first big game. He shot a white-tailed deer, and that feeling is the best in the world, he said.
Emma Meyer, 12, also went hunting this year for her first white-tail, and while she wasn’t sure she could do it, her dad knew she could.
“It was really fun to experience this with my dad. I knew that he believed in me, and that made me happy, because I did not believe in myself at all,” Meyer laughed. “He was always willing to go out there with me.”
All four kids are part of a larger trend. Resident youth deer license sales in Wyoming have ranged between 6,400-6,700 each year since 2015, and resident youth antelope licenses have jumped from 2,368 in 2015 to 3,016 in 2019, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Resident youth elk licenses have hovered around the 4,100 mark since 2015.
“Youth hunters are important to the future of Wyoming’s wildlife, and the department does several things to foster their participation,” said Christina Schmidt, public information specialist for the WGFD Sheridan Region.
The department launched its Inspire a Kid initiative in 2019, which aims to introduce youth to the outdoors by providing resources for families to teach their children how to enjoy outside activities, whether it be fishing, hunting, wildlife photography, hiking or other adventures.
“Recognizing the importance of youth to future wildlife conservation and management is the impetus behind the department’s new Inspire a Kid initiative,” she said.
Emma Meyer said after she got her hunter safety card and turned 12, she knew she wanted to shoot something by herself.
“It was a pretty nice November day, and it was the weekend. We went out that morning and didn’t get anything, and so we went back out that evening,” Meyer said, adding that she and her dad had to be persistent.
“When I saw the deer, I was happy, and also kind of nervous,” she said. “My dad said, ‘If you want to take the shot, take the shot. You can make that.’ … Now we have the meat in one of our many freezers.”
Ian Gale said it took patience for him to get his deer, too, and that they glassed an area for at least a couple hours.
“It took a lot of (patience) and stamina, because I had a perfect shot at him, but then he went up into a little draw so I couldn’t get a good angle on him,” Gale said. “We walked all the way up this big hill, and looked down and found him, waited for him to move out … we kept trying to sneak up on him. I got his horns in my scope, and my dad went off to the left of me to make him stand up, and right as he looked toward my dad, I got him.
“You pull the trigger and see the animal drop, it is the best feeling in the world,” Gale said.
Beach said since he was very small, he wanted to shoot his own animal.
“I always wanted to be the person providing food for my family, and when someone makes a nice home-cooked meal, I can say that it was my deer,” Beach said.
Beach and his dad had to go out multiple days, but, he said, he enjoyed it.
“I’ve always enjoyed the fresh, mountain air. Waking up every morning to see a beautiful sunrise, seeing stars not living in New York to where I would see one star if I’m lucky,” Beach said. “I would definitely recommend kids go hunting.”
Not only did Nikirk get her own animal, but she and her siblings went with their mom on an antelope hunt this fall.
“I grew up around hunting, and every time my parents would bring an elk, antelope or deer home, it always interested me,” she said. “You have to have patience, and you are going to be waiting. You have to know that you are not always going to get something, and so you have to be prepared for that.”
Meyer and Nikirk both attend Big Horn Middle School, where the girls like to talk about their experiences.
“Because of where our school is, a lot of us go hunting. We talk about it all the time, and we like to brag about the animals that we get,” Meyer smiled. “It’s not that rare for the girls in my class to go out and hunt.”
In our country, wildlife is a public resource that belongs to all people, Schmidt said. Wildlife agencies manage for healthy wildlife populations on behalf of the public and hunting is the primary tool used.
“This is one of the first things young or new hunters learn in hunter education courses,” she said. “Whenever I give an education program to school-age children, or even adults, I start by asking them who owns wildlife. Many are surprised to learn that they do! We talk about how when they buy a hunting or fishing license, they are investing in and supporting the wildlife resource and habitat.”
Several youth licenses are sold at a reduced cost. A resident elk license is $52, while a resident youth elk license is $25. Resident deer licenses are $42, while resident youth deer licenses are $15. And children younger than age 14 do not need a fishing license or conservation stamp.
“Whether kids are interested in hunting or fishing, canoeing or bird watching, as a department, we work to encourage and support youth activities outdoors,” Schmidt said. “We hope youth grow up to not only be hunters, anglers, wildlife watchers and advocates, but maybe we can also inspire some to pursue a career in a conservation, maybe as a fisheries or wildlife biologist or game warden or habitat biologist.”