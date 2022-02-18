SHERIDAN — A youth exploitation and human trafficking prevention class will take place Feb. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheridan County Courthouse.
Through open conversations, engaging activities, the use of media and opportunities for discussion, participants in the prevention class will:
• Raise their awareness of what constitutes human trafficking and exploitation.
• Learn how to recognize recruitment tactics and understand vulnerabilities.
• Challenge harmful stereotypes and societal attitudes.
• Identify healthy support systems for youth.
• Learn how to help youth develop skills to safely navigate potential and existing exploitative situations.
• Learn about community resources when situations occur that increase their vulnerability (or if exploitation is already underway).
This adults-only class will take place in public meeting room 210 in the courthouse. The courthouse is located at 224 S. Main St. Room 210 is located on the second floor of the courthouse addition.
This class is offered free with support from Sheridan County Public Health.