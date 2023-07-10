SHERIDAN — Mastering grit and grace is no easy feat on the Sheridan WYO Rodeo stage, WYO Rodeo Royalty Board Co-President Jennifer Craft said. The five 2023 WYO Rodeo Royalty competitors aim to earn their respective titles July 7 after years of dedication.

“We work to facilitate an opportunity for the young ladies to be able to grow not only in what a rodeo queen does but in life skills,” Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty board Secretary Kerri Parr said. “They really make strides in public speaking and poise when they are out and about, so we want to give them opportunities so they can grow.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Royalty competitors

Londyn Mefford

For the first time, Mefford is competing in the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty program, aiming to gain the little miss title. Mefford is going into fifth grade this fall.

“I joined because I want to be a rodeo queen,” Mefford said. “I love to be a part of the WYO. My birthday is usually during the WYO and I am excited to celebrate my birthday and be in the WYO at the same time.”

Mefford worked to build her confidence for the competition. If Mefford earns the title, she is excited to attend events that come with being royalty.

Mefford was born and raised in Sheridan, and enjoys playing with her goats and sheep in her free time.

Kamryn Carden

For the first time, Carden is running for the junior princess title, putting in hours of effort studying to ace the competition. Carden is going into eighth grade.

“It takes a lot of work and effort,” Carden said. “But, I am excited to be a part of the WYO Rodeo next year.”

Carden was born in Texas, moving to Sheridan when she was younger.

“I have lived in Sheridan for practically my whole life,” Carden said. “Outside of this program, I rodeo for fun.”

Teeka Baker

Hoping to gain the princess title, Baker has fully embraced the experience within the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty program for the first time. Baker is going to be a freshman this August.

“I just wanted to do something different and try new things,” Baker said. “It takes a lot of studying and practice.”

Baker is excited to meet new girls and make a bunch of friends throughout the year if she earns her title.

Baker was born and raised in Sheridan and enjoys playing sports such as basketball, volleyball and rodeo. She also enjoys being in the Bighorn Mountains with her family and friends.

Vivian Morey

Unlike the other competitors this year, Morey has been a part of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty program for three years, previously claiming the princess title. Morey is going to be a senior in August.

“I just wanted something fun to do to get involved at the rodeo,” Morey said.

Morey aims to gain her title of senior princess and represent the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.

Morey was born and raised in Sheridan and works on a ranch, completing a bunch of jobs, and enjoying the full experience.

Mercy Maestri

Running for the highest title in the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty program, Maestri aims for the title of Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen. This is Maestri’s first year in the program, and she graduated from high school last year.

“I fell in love with the town of Sheridan and I want to represent it,” Maestri said. “I thought it would be a great opportunity.”

Maestri understands the patience and poise needed for the title, willing to put in her all.

Maestri was originally born in Wickenburg, Arizona.

“I love riding my horse in the green grass here in Sheridan that is not present in Arizona,” Maestri said.