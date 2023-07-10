SHERIDAN — Mastering grit and grace is no easy feat on the Sheridan WYO Rodeo stage, WYO Rodeo Royalty Board Co-President Jennifer Craft said. The five 2023 WYO Rodeo Royalty competitors aim to earn their respective titles July 7 after years of dedication.
“We work to facilitate an opportunity for the young ladies to be able to grow not only in what a rodeo queen does but in life skills,” Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty board Secretary Kerri Parr said. “They really make strides in public speaking and poise when they are out and about, so we want to give them opportunities so they can grow.”
Typically, there are only a handful of girls competing for titles, with two competing last year and five this year. Competitors must have access to a horse and have time to commit to the program. There are five separate age groups with their own titles, including little miss (ages 7 to 10), junior princess (ages 10-13), princess (ages 13-16), senior princess (ages 16-19) and queen (ages 19-25). This year is the first for the Little Miss division, with Craft aiming to get the girls in the program at a younger age.
“With five girls, each has their own title to compete for,” Craft said. “Just because they are the only one in that group does not necessarily mean that they will hold a title. They have to score at least 70% or higher in each of the different categories.”
These categories include horsemanship, personality and appearance. Horsemanship requires contestants to complete a reining pattern on horseback. Competitors also participate in personal interviews with judges, give a speech for the public, answer impromptu questions, model western clothing and share knowledge regarding rodeo, as well as horse health and current events.
“It is important that they have a lot of knowledge about our rodeo in particular,” Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty board Vice President Julie Boyd said. “To be an ambassador for the rodeo, they have to be knowledgeable about all of the competitors, competition, rules and things like that.”
The competition spans two days. On the first day, the girls are present at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library in the morning to complete independent interviews and take a written test varying in complexity for different age groups. In the evening, the competitors complete the horsemanship part of the competition at the Sheridan College AgriPark. The following day encompasses the rehearsal for the stage competition that evening when they answer an on-stage question, complete a rehearsed dance and model western casual and formal wear.
Four of the five girls in the competition this year are new to the program, including Londyn Mefford, Kamryn Carden, Teeka Baker and Mercy Maestri. Vivian Morey returned after three years of competing, earning the princess title previously.
“There is this kind of spectrum of grit and grace,” Craft said. “A lot of people getting into it see all the grace part but they do not always understand ‘til they go through that process of grit. We want all girls from all walks of life and we have a lot of girls that walk in and have a lot of grit but the grace part is a stretch for them.”
The Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty board also hosts a variety of clinics throughout the year leading up to the rodeo to prepare the girls for the final competition. Clinics can range from anything from horsemanship to doing makeup.
All information for new competitors is located on the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty website, including information as to what the board expects of the royalty and what events they may attend throughout their reign.
“My favorite part is seeing when the girl wins her title and the growth she makes throughout the year,” Parr said. “They are completely different people. I especially see that in my own daughters. In high school, she used to cry during speech class and now she is going all over the state making speeches. She credits the Rodeo Queen Program.”
After a girl gains her title, they start their year of reign. For the rest of the summer after being crowned, the new royalty will shadow the past year’s winners, completing a passing of the torch.
For the rest of the Rodeo Week, the new and past titleholders are present throughout the events.
“In the past, there was a pretty intense divide, either you compete as a rodeo athlete or you are a queen,” Craft said. “They take on very different niches. This year, we have a lot of rodeo athletes that are competing in the royalty program as well, so that is exciting for us to blend those two programs.”
Aside from competing, royalty appears in the spotlight the moment the rodeo ticket sales start, presenting both the new and past titleholders.
The new titleholders take over in the fall.
“At the end of the rodeo season, the older girls are heading back to college, so it is nice to have that overlap so we can have enough girls,” Craft said.
Throughout the fall and winter months, the program requires little of the titleholders, with the largest event being the WYO Winter Rodeo.
“We are in the process of changing,” Craft said. “In the past, they have been heavily involved in any kind of community service activity and at least every other weekend they were involved in events. What we are finding is that it is difficult for girls that are involved in so many things. It was taking a lot of girls out of the competition. We are limiting it to a season. Starting in the spring, we are getting the horses back up again and getting into the routine.”
Craft finds that many older titleholders such as the senior princess and queen are going off to college and higher education.
“We do want those girls who are pursuing higher degrees so we are trying to limit what happens throughout the winter months so they can carry on to their regular lives,” Craft said. “The queen tries to do more community service things especially if they are going for the state title.”
Titleholders also will travel to other rodeos around the state to represent the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
The Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty board provides all resources necessary for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen to progress to the state contest.
“We have had five girls with Sheridan titles get Rodeo Wyoming,” Parr said. “We are second in the state behind Laramie with seven when I last checked. We have a quality program. We have always had great success with the girls around here having enough skill, drive and want to go to Miss Rodeo Wyoming.”