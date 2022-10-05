family playing children stock.jpg
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Afterschool Alliance announced the launch of the 2022 Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge, a contest that invites youth to promote their ideas for a product or service that could benefit their community, the environment and/or the state of Wyoming.

The Pitch Challenge invites youth into a dynamic conversation about shaping the Wyoming they want to see now and in the future and provides resources to grow important workforce readiness skills, regardless of whether they become entrepreneurs.

