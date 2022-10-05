SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Afterschool Alliance announced the launch of the 2022 Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge, a contest that invites youth to promote their ideas for a product or service that could benefit their community, the environment and/or the state of Wyoming.
The Pitch Challenge invites youth into a dynamic conversation about shaping the Wyoming they want to see now and in the future and provides resources to grow important workforce readiness skills, regardless of whether they become entrepreneurs.
Youth in Wyoming are natural social innovators,” said WYAA Director Michelle Sullivan. “During this challenge we want to celebrate the role that young people can play in contributing to Wyoming’s future and ask them to tell us how they would make Wyoming better.”
To get involved, WYAA invites young people between the ages of 6-18 to develop and present a short video pitch that describes their solution to a problem or need in their own community or state and submit it to the challenge. The deadline for submission is Nov. 30.
“The Alliance hopes to connect young people with a variety of resources and a platform to help them express their ideas,” commented Program Associate Emily Vercoe. “Adults who are interested in mentoring young entrepreneurs are also encouraged to participate.”
To help support young people and adults working with them, the Alliance has developed a series of simple activities to guide youth to practice creativity, problem solving, critical thinking and presentation skills.
In addition to activities, mentoring is available to any group or individual upon request.
For more information, please contact Program Associate Emily Vercoe, 307-721-8300 or emilyv@wycf.org.