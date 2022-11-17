SHERIDAN — The seventh annual youth pheasant hunt on the Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Buffalo will be held Saturday.
On Saturday, pheasant hunting is restricted to youth only on all lands contained within the Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area.
Adult hunters may still access Bud Love WHMA that day to hunt other species but may not hunt pheasants.
Youth hunters are defined as ages 17 and younger. There is no limit on the number of youth hunters allowed at the Bud Love WHMA that day and they can come and go throughout the day.
Resident youth hunters younger than age 14 do not need a bird license or conservation stamp but must be accompanied by an adult. However, the adult is not allowed to take pheasants that day.
Youth hunters aged 14-17 must have a game bird license and conservation stamp.
All youth hunters must have a $15.50 pheasant special management stamp, which is available for purchase at license selling agents or on the Game and Fish website.
Additionally, participating youth hunters must abide by hunter safety requirements outlined in the 2022 Upland Game Bird and Small Game regulation booklet.
All pheasant hunters on the Bud Love WHMA are required to wear one piece of fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink clothing while hunting such as a hat, vest, jacket or other visible garment.
Nonresident youth are welcome to participate in the hunt, but regulations differ for resident and nonresident hunters. Please refer to the Upland Game Bird and Small Game regulation booklet or contact the Sheridan Regional Office for more details.