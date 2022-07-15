SHERIDAN — Wednesday night was Kids Night at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. As such, it was not uncommon to see young Sheridanites devouring cotton candy, playing carnival games and generally enjoying themselves.
A slightly more uncommon sight, but one that occurred during the rodeo’s first night nonetheless, was 12-year-old Piper Yule Roman Riding two horses — that is, standing up with one leg on each galloping horse — through a ring of fire.
This is just one of the tricks Yule deploys in her specialty act, which has become a favorite of Sheridan WYO Rodeo fans in recent years. And while her recent performance was just a normal Wednesday for Yule, it served as inspiration for young rodeo stars, like 13-year-old Bleu Butler.
Butler, who competes locally in barrel-racing, pole-bending, goat-tying and breakaway and team roping, met Yule two years ago at Chris LeDoux Days in Kaycee and said she is consistently amazed by her friend.
“Trick riding is a hard thing to do, and you’re almost certainly going to fall and all that,” Butler said. “But Piper keeps getting up and trying. That’s what I like about her.”
Yule, a fifth-generation ranch kid from Alberta, Canada, has been competing as a trick rider since she was just 4 years old. The earliest video on her mother’s YouTube channel shows a 5-year-old Yule hanging from the side of a galloping horse, dangling her limbs “like a starfish,” Yule says.
“I saw quite a few people trick riding when I was younger, and I thought it looked like fun,” Yule said in an interview prior to Wednesday’s performance. “My mom signed me up for it, and I kind of fell in love with it.”
Yule has an arsenal of tricks she has honed throughout the years and utilizes at every show she performs. She stands on her horses, hangs off her horses and even jumps off them, often at breakneck speeds.
“It’s like gymnastics, just on galloping horses,” Yule said.
Being a trick rider requires a lot of hard work and dedication and long days of practice — her rehearsal for Wednesday’s show took place at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, just as the sun was setting — but there are rewards as well, Yule said.
“I just love the traveling part of it,” Yule said. “I get to meet lots of new people and have fun at a bunch of different rodeos.”
This year, Yule’s tour schedule will primarily take her across Canada with a handful of performances in the states including Wyoming, Montana and Oregon. Yule said she was especially excited to be invited back to the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, where she will be performing throughout the week.
“It’s a really fun rodeo and it’s been great to get to know the rodeo board and everybody who attends,” Yule said.
But there’s one part of the event Yule especially loves — and it’s one that should come as no surprise to fans of the young daredevil.
“I love watching the Indian Relay Races,” Yule says with a laugh. “Now, that’s my kind of event.”