SHERIDAN —Sheridan County Commission opened a 45-day comment period for changes to the county’s rules regarding zoning and division of land Monday.
The new changes are meant to comply with recent changes to state statute, according to county planner Mark Reid. In 2019, the Wyoming Legislature amended W.S. 18-5-201 and 18-5-315 to prohibit counties from establishing minimum lot size requirements, which could prevent a division of land from being used for residential or agricultural uses.
The purpose of the proposed amendments is to conform with the current statute, Reid said, by recognizing minimum lot size requirements do not apply to any division of land outside of platted subdivisions made for the purpose of a gift or sale to a member of the landowner’s immediate family.
“Currently our rules and regs say the parcels created must comply with zoning minimum lot sizes, and this would do away with that.” Reid said. “So you could have a quarter acre lot or 10,000 square feet. Whatever size you want.”
Copies of the proposed amendments may be obtained from the Sheridan County Commissioners’ Office or the Sheridan County Public Works department. The county plans to discuss the amendments during an Oct. 7 planning and zoning commission meeting followed by an Oct. 19 county commission meeting.
Written comments on the proposed rule amendments can be mailed to the county commissioners at 224 S. Main St, Suite B1, Sheridan, WY 82801, no later than noon Oct. 8.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office will provide a total of two school resource officers to Sheridan County School District 1 starting this fall, according to a recent memorandum of understanding between the sheriff’s office and the school district.
According to the document, “the ultimate goal of the MOU is to establish and maintain a safe and positive school environment that will allow students to learn from mistakes and grow into healthy and productive adults without criminalizing typical adolescent behavior.”
“I think that this agreement is probably the best way we can increase safety and security for the children in our outlying communities, and provide the best opportunity to establish relationships with our next generation,” Sheriff Allen Thompson said.
Jeremy Smith, business manager with SCSD1, agreed.
“This day and age is a strange one,” Smith said. “…The world has changed and our students have changed and their needs have changed, and this is one more thing we can do to respond to what our kids need in this world.”
Smith said the district believed in the program enough to allocate funds from the district’s general budget to the officers. The school district will pay the sheriff’s office 83% of the cost of salary and benefits for the employees, plus an additional $5,000 to cover expenses such as substitute officers.
“This is not a special program funded by the legislature,” Smith said. “This is not a grant fund we’ve applied for. This is our regular classroom funds. Again, I think that sort of reiterates how important our board of trustees feels this program is for our communities.”
County commissioners unanimously approved the MOU, which is in effect through June 30, 2024, during their Aug. 3 meeting.
Commissioners applied for $324,800 in federal funding through the Wyoming Department of Transportation for the Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Program. The program, if funded, will be completed before the end of 2024.
The grant program is a federal aid program administered through WYDOT as a way to fund the cleaning of impacted industrial roads across the country.Dust abatement work is performed through the application of thousands of tons of calcium chloride to the impacted dirt roads in the county.
If funding from WYDOT is approved, Sheridan County will provide the remaining $81,200 for the $406,000 project, according to county engineer Ken Muller.
Sheridan County has long participated in the program, according to Commission Chair Nick Siddle, and it helps maintain the quality of county roads.
“Living on a county road that gets the control, not only is it dust control, but it really improves the surface of the road and helps keep the roads in much better condition,” Siddle said. “It really preserves the road surface, as well, so it’s a great product and a great thing for our county.”
Commissioners approved a $108,703 contract with Wagner Ranch Services, LLC for the creation of two new trailhead parking lots for the Red Grade Trails system.
The parking lots will be located near the Bear Gulch trail and in the Poverty Flats areas where new trails are currently being developed, according to county Administrative Director Renee Obermueller.
Obermueller said signage would limit the use of the parking lots to passenger vehicles, and trailer use would not be permitted.
Under the contract, Wagner Ranch Services will complete the project by June 30, 2022 or earlier.