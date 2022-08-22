8.10.2022 - Zonta_MO 004.jpg
From left, Debbie Sundberg, Terri Markham, Natalie Perkins and Deedee Boysen discuss a Sheridan chapter of Zonta International Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Markham said Zonta clubs and nonprofits can provide mutual support, through volunteer bases, raising awareness or financial assistance.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan-area residents are invited to a learning event on how they can help make their community and world a better place for women and girls.

A meeting set for Aug. 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza will feature Montana, Wyoming and Colorado representatives from Zonta International who will provide information about Zonta and starting a club in the Sheridan area.

