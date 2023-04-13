SHERIDAN — Partnering with Texas-based sexual assault victims advocate group Project Beloved, attendees of a Zonta International meeting prepared bags of clothes, toiletries and other amenities Tuesday to donate to Sheridan Memorial Hospital. The bags — or “Beloved Bundles” — will be distributed to victims of sexual assault after forensic examinations are performed.

Zonta is a nonpartisan group focused on improving the lives of women and girls through support and advocacy in areas including women’s employment, safety, education, finances, employment, health, legal rights and more. Currently working to gain enough club members to establish an official chapter in Sheridan, Zonta meets the second Tuesday of every month to discuss and learn about topics impacting women.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

