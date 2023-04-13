SHERIDAN — Partnering with Texas-based sexual assault victims advocate group Project Beloved, attendees of a Zonta International meeting prepared bags of clothes, toiletries and other amenities Tuesday to donate to Sheridan Memorial Hospital. The bags — or “Beloved Bundles” — will be distributed to victims of sexual assault after forensic examinations are performed.
Zonta is a nonpartisan group focused on improving the lives of women and girls through support and advocacy in areas including women’s employment, safety, education, finances, employment, health, legal rights and more. Currently working to gain enough club members to establish an official chapter in Sheridan, Zonta meets the second Tuesday of every month to discuss and learn about topics impacting women.
In a Zonta meeting Tuesday, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Lisa Keill presented as a guest speaker, guiding those in attendance in putting together Beloved Bundles, Zonta Club of the Wyoming Bighorns Chair Deedee Boysen said.
“You make a request to [Project Beloved] and they provide you with sweatpants, T-shirts, bras, panties, some toiletries like a brush or comb, shampoo, conditioner and soap,” Boysen said. “They also provided a little coloring book and colored pencils, [a stress ball] and they also provided backpacks.”
Executive Director of Uprising, NAMI Sheridan member and Zonta club member Terri Markham said the Beloved Bundles provide victims of sexual assault with items that are often overlooked and allow victims to walk out of the hospital more comfortably.
“[With] someone who’s experienced a sexual assault, if they go into the emergency room and get an exam, their clothes are usually kept as evidence,” Markham explained. “Now the nurses have these kits where they can offer them a free set of comfortable clothes so that they can still leave the hospital with dignity because they’ve had their stuff taken away from them.”
Boysen said activities like this aren’t yet typical for Zonta meetings, but as membership continues to grow and the Sheridan chapter is able to be established — requiring 15 active members — more opportunities will be available for the group to participate in efforts such as this. According to Boysen, Zonta currently has two active members and 14 interested members-to-be who have not yet completed the required paperwork.
“We hope this next month to be able to not only have an interesting speaker but to talk a little bit more about club formation and where we want to go with getting to that point where we can charter as soon as possible,” Boysen said. “We’re getting very close and we’re hoping to have a solid membership foundation this summer. We’re always searching for new members in people who share this mission.”
Those interested in joining Zonta can contact Boysen at boysen.deedee@gmail.com. The next Zonta meeting will be May 9 at the Wyoming Rib and Chop House from 5:30-7 p.m.
